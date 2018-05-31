A man was captured in a video while defecating at the void deck of Block 933 Tampines Street 91 on Monday, at around 1.15 am.

Another man, Czar, who was about to lit a cigarette on that day, suddenly spotted the man from his flat in Tampines and captured the scene by using his mobile phone camera.

The video showed that the unknown man was sitting in a corner. It could be seen in that video that the trouser of the man pulled down to his knees. He was seen to throw pieces of tissue paper on the ground after he was done. It is believed that the anonymous man used those tissues to clean himself.

Czar told STOMP that this incident took place near Tampines Police Post and Tampines West MRT station. He clarified that later the man came to take a dump after he wiped his back. He also said that it was the first time when he came across something like this and since the stain on the road was not there before, he believes that it was due to the poop.

The law states that if someone is caught while defecating or urinating in public or any street, arcade, vacant land, river, canal, ditch, drain or watercourse or in any place to which the public has access, he or she will be liable to penalties.

As per the Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations, any person who contravenes any provision of these Regulations shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction —

(a) for a first offence, to a fine not exceeding $1,000 and to a further fine not exceeding $100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction;

(b) for a second offence, to a fine not exceeding $2,000 and to a further fine not exceeding $200 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction; and

(c) for a third or subsequent offence, to a fine not exceeding $5,000 and to a further fine not exceeding $500 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.