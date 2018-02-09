A van caught fire just before the Outram exit on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday evening in Singapore. However, Channel NewsAsia reported that there were no reports of any injury due to the incident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the incident along CTE towards AYE near the Outram Road slip road at about 5.20 pm. SCDF added that the fire has been put out.

Several videos that were circulated on social media showed a vehicle engulfed in flames and several SCDF officers were also spotted on the scene. Channel NewsAsia reported that an electronic signboard at the CTE tunnel entrance near Merchant Road had also warned of a fire.

On Twitter, the Land Transport Authority posted a series of tweets from 5.30 pm and warned the commuters of an accident in the CTE tunnel towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway before the Outram Road exit. The motorists were advised to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

Last month, car suddenly caught fire on Jurong Canal Drive closing the Jurong East Avenue 1 entrance to the Pan Island Expressway (PIE). SCDF took control of the fire by using a compressed air foam backpack. But, no one was injured in the accident.