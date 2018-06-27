An unidentified man's body was found at Punggol Reservoir on Monday, June 25 while floating on the water.

The police said that they were alerted to the case at around 6.44 pm on Monday. When the paramedics analysed the body, they confirmed that the man was already dead.

A passer-by told STOMP that at around 8.50 pm he saw police vehicles as well as officers from Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Since the reason behind the man's death was unknown, police classified it as a case of unnatural death. The investigation is going on.

On the same day, at around 3.09 pm police received a call and asked to visit at a residential unit at Block 791 Choa Chu Kang North 6. The officials confirmed in a news release that after arriving at the location, they found a motionless body of a 70-year-old unnamed woman, who was pronounced dead on the scene by the paramedics at around 3.29 pm on Monday.

Police said that it was a case of murder and arrested a 24-year-old Myanmar maid for allegedly killing the woman, who was mentioned as the employer of the accused.

The arrested woman was working for the deceased since few months. Police added that the maid was arrested from a place somewhere outside the crime spot. The suspected murderer will be produced in the court on Wednesday, June 27.