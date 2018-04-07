Uber, the ride-hailing app, will delay the shutdown of its app in Singapore by a week to April 15. Initially, the company was scheduled to end its services by April 8 in the city-state after a deal to sell its Southeast Asian operations to rival Grab.

Last week, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) started its investigation into the transaction and proposed interim measures, which will require Uber and Grab to maintain their pre-transaction independent pricing.

On Friday, the regulator said that it received a set of alternative interim measures from Grab and Uber.

"CCCS is reviewing the parties' submissions in relation to the interim measures directions, including the proposed alternative interim measures," the regulator told AsiaOne.

It further added that the firms have agreed to push back the shutdown of Uber app in order to allow CCCS's deliberation on their representations and proposed measures.