Singapore police arrested two men, who were suspected of impersonating China officials in a scam on Friday. The authorities said in a press release that the Taiwanese suspects aged 27 and 22, had allegedly cheated a woman of S$32,000.

On Thursday, the woman received a phone call from a man, who claimed to be from Interpol. The victim was accused of money laundering crimes. The man asked her to withdraw all her money from her bank account and to give it to a man near Buffalo Road.

As instructed, the woman met up with the man and passed him S$32,000. However, when the man again called her demanding more money, she was suspicious and lodged a police complaint.

The police said that both the suspects are involved in several other similar cases of cheating.

On Saturday, they will be charged in court for dishonestly receiving stolen property. If the suspects are convicted, they will face up to five years in jail and a fine.