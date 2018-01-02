At least two people were injured in an accident, involving a Trans-Cab taxi and a lorry, at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 on Tuesday in Singapore. Channel NewsAsia reported that the driver of the Trans-Cab taxi and the passenger in the lorry, who were injured, were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the accident at about 2 pm. Reports said that the driver of the lorry was unharmed. When the accident happened, there were no passengers in the taxi.

According to Channel NewsAsia report, the taxi was travelling along Pasir Ris Drive 3 towards Loyang Ave when the lorry, which was approaching from the opposite direction, made a sudden right turn at the junction towards Elias Road. The taxi could not stop in time and collided into the lorry.

Several photos that were circulated on social media showed that the front part of the Trans-Cab taxi was badly smashed. It seemed that the engine oil was leaking out onto the road, while the lorry was damaged on the left side.

The taxi has been removed from the scene of the accident. The police said that the investigations are still going on.