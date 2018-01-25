Two men, who were arrested in connection with the death of a 26-year-old former Republic Polytechnic student outside a Yishun flat, have been charged on Wednesday.

Ryan Xavier Tay Seet Choong, who is a full-time national serviceman, was charged with causing grievous hurt to the victim, identified as Shawn Ignatius Rodrigues at the sixth floor corridor of a block in Yishun Street 22. The incident took place on July 9, 2016 between 7.40 pm and 7.50 pm.

The deceased's shoulder was reportedly stomped by the 22-year-old man. But, he didn't stop there. He continued punching his face and head multiple times, forcefully pushed his face to the ground, and pressed his knee on his back for about 20 minutes.

Reports said that this caused him to suffer traumatic asphyxia with a head injury leading to death. Later, the victim was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Meanwhile, the suspect's sister had claimed that the deceased had been stalking her brother for the past two years. According to her, both of them went to the same Catholic church and knew each other. However, they were "not close".

The other man, Lawrence Lim Peck Beng is accused of helping Tay to hurt the victim. The 56-year-old man sat on the the 26-year-old man's buttocks and held his legs while Tay was assaulting him.

The lawyers of both the men have asked the court for four weeks time so that they can take instructions and possibly make representations to the Attorney-General's Chambers.

The duo will return to court on Feb 22. If convicted for causing grievous hurt, they can be jailed for maximum 10 years, a fine or caning.