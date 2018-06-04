Singapore police arrested three men, aged between 35 and 39, on June 3, just after midnight on Sunday for rioting at an Ang Mo Kio coffee shop. The trio was among those six friends, who went to have drinks together.

Reports stated that the fight took place at the coffee shop, which is located at Block 711, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8. The brawl started when a man from the same group, after having some drinks told his friends that he wanted to go home.

The group included two Malaysian national as well as four Chinese individuals. They went to the coffee shop to celebrate the departure of two friends for their home country. While enjoying their evening, some friends from that group asked others to move to a different place to have more drinks, but few refused the proposal and that triggered the tension between them.

Later the situation became out of control at the Ang Mo Kio coffee shop, between those three men and it turned into a brawl. Police said that they were alerted to the riot at around 12.15 am after receiving a call for their assistance in Block 711.

Reports stated that when the police officers reached the location they found an unconscious man on the ground, who was also believed to be one of those three accused. As per the Chinese language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, some blood spots were seen on the hands and clothes of a woman, who was crying next to the unconscious man.

Officers used a stretcher to move the unnamed man and took him to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, located at 11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng, which is about 13 to 15 minutes away from the rioting area.

Reports also stated that on Sunday, post-midnight there were more than 10 police officers at the incident location to take control of the violent situation. However, the police investigation is going on.

On May 26, police arrested one woman and her two companions for showing violent behaviour at a Teochew porridge stall and that caused a total of $10,285.42 in damage. While the woman was sentenced to a jail term for four weeks, those two men faced a six weeks' prison term.

However, under section 147 of the Penal Code, rioting is considered as a criminal offence and a convict of rioting can face a penalty of a mandatory imprisonment sentence of up to 7 years and with caning.