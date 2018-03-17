A 50-year-old man was trapped inside his car at Jurong West, as a tree fell on his vehicle during a heavy rain on Saturday, March 17.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted about the incident at around 5.30pm, which took place at Block 515 Jurong West Street 52.

The officials of SCDF also said that the man was trapped in the driver's seat and has to be released with a power saw.

The victim of the incident was checked by paramedics and wasn't taken to hospital as there were no serious injuries on his body.

Many local residents reported that during the late afternoon and evening, there was a heavy rain and strong winds in the area. Murni Sab Adi, a Facebook user, who is a resident of Block 514 Jurong West Street 52 said that the weather in the area was extremely stormy.

Adi said one of his neighbour's flower pots broke due to strong wind and several small trees collapsed in front of his house.

Another Facebook user, Ben Ong uploaded a video, which showed the stormy climate in Singapore, including two uprooted trees at Jurong West Street 52.

Another resident Janet Chong has posted a photo on Facebook, which showed a person directing traffic at Jurong West Street 51.

Earlier in January a tree branch fell on a car at Geylang Lorong 17, and blocked the gates of the vehicle. Even though it was not a stormy day, three Singaporean residents were trapped inside the silver Hyundai Elantra.