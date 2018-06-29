Two cars collided in Pan-Island Expressway before the Stevens Road exit on Thursday morning, June 28. The accident caused damages on both involved cars.

A video of the accident that took place at around 9 am on Thursday was circulated on social media platform, Facebook. Two Singapore residents, Lim Tian Fu and ‎Kelvin Wu‎ shared those videos with two different Facebook pages called, Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road and ROADS.sg.

A silver Toyota car, with a Singapore registration number SJL8769G, could be seen in the video that was coming from behind and collided with a black Honda, which has a registration plate that showed SLK1267R. In the footage, it was almost clear that the sudden change of direction by the driver of the black vehicle caused the accident.

The video also included that after the contact, a part of the rear section of the black car fell on the ground. Due to the impact the silver car sked through a little before stopping on the middle of the road. Another car driver also pressed the break to stop on the road.

Other vehicles could be seen while making their way very carefully after the accident. IBTimes Singapore believes that the collision cause huge damages on both the cars, as debris can be seen while falling on the road after the accident.

The video posted in Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road with a note that stated "Video posted to assist in insurance claims. Was BMW wrong to not giving way?" As of now, the footage has received 22000 views. But, the same video with a different angle that was posted on ROADS.sg page, has attracted 54000 views.

In addition, ROADS.sg has put some advice for the residents to avoid such situation and these are, "While changing lanes, follow these steps: 1) Turn on your signal, show intention. 2) Check your mirrors, side and rear view. 3) Check your blind spot by looking over your shoulder. 4) If it is safe, with big enough gap then change lanes. 5) Turn off your signal after completing the lane change.