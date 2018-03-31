A 38-year-old worker from Koon Lee Nursery and Chew's Agriculture in Lim Chu Kang was injured after a thunderstorm caused heavy damage to the nursery on Friday in Singapore. Channel NewsAsia reported that the worker was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they received a call for ambulance assistance at 2 Murai Farmway at around 4 pm and immediately responded to it.

The police and officials from the Building and Construction Authority were at the scene, Channel NewsAsia reported. In addition, a fire engine was also spotted ta the scene.

Several videos and photos of the storm's aftermath that were circulated showed widespread damage to the nursery with collapsed structures and debris strewn across the ground.

A 31-year-old passerby, who goes by the name Kenny Koh, told Channel NewsAsia that he saw a fallen tree blocking both lanes on Murai Farmway in Lim Chu Kang at around 4.40 pm. The witness, who is an operations manager captured a video that showed collapsed structures in the area.

On Friday, Singapore was badly hit by heavy shower and strong winds. The sudden climatic change resulted into fallen tress leading to bus diversions and traffic jams.