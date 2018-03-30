Singapore's Central Police Division conducted a three-day operation on public entertainment outlets, including unlicensed massage parlours that ended on Friday, resulting in the arrest of three women aged between 27 and 35.

In a statement, police said that these women were arrested for committing offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and the Women's Charter.

The three-day long search operation took place in locations -- South Bridge Road, Serangoon Road, Jalan Besar, Jalan Klapa, Aliwal Street and North Bridge Road.

Police said the required action will soon be taken against the four unlicensed massage parlours uncovered so far and three public entertainment outlets, for the breach of law. Two of them were held for working without having valid permit at the unsilenced unlicensed massage establishment and a public entertainment outlet, the other woman was arrested on the grounds of offering sexual services at an unlicensed massage parlour.

Earlier in March, Singapore Police Force arrested 10 women for violating Women's Charter and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. They have also unearthed 14 parlours, which were running without a valid license.

Officers from the Bishan Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) participated in this two-week-long operation that was launched to locate unlicensed and errant massage parlours. The officers had conducted raids on 41 parlours, situated in 15 locations between March 1 to March 14, located in Little India, east of the Singapore River and other areas such as Jalan Besar, Chinatown and Tiong Bahru.