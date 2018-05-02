Three separate car accidents took place on Tuesday, May 1 that left one man dead and two injured. Police arrested another man for the suspected drive under influence of alcohol.

A 30-year-old man died near the Xilin Avenue exit on East Coast Parkway after his car skid out of control at around 1 am on Tuesday. Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the man. But, when paramedics diagnosed the victim after the rescue, they pronounced him dead.

Almost three hours later, another accident took place after two vehicles collided at Yishun Avenue 2. Two men, aged between 25 and 30 were found injured at the location and officers took them to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, which is located at 90 Yishun Central.

As per the reports, photos of the accident showed that a vehicle was stranded on a guardrail and its back wheel was in the air. Another image showed the damage to the centre guard divider railing.

A video, that captured the aftermath of the accident, showed an overturned car and many passers-by were helping to control the traffic at the accident location. The footage also captured a tree, which is also appeared to have been hit.

Later, a 28-year-old man was arrested for suspected drinking driving. At around 6 am on Tuesday, the man mounted a kerb next to Bugis MRT station exit. Some photos, which are circulated online have captured the damaged vehicle on the footpath next to the station's Victoria Street exit.

Earlier, on April 28, three people became injured after they involved in an accident that took place on April 28, in Tampines Expressway (TPE). Officers took two injured motorcyclists and a pillion rider to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.