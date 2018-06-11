Police arrested two Singaporean teens for their suspected involvement in several cheating cases. The officers nabbed those two alleged criminals on June 7 and June 8, 2018.

Police published a news release on Saturday, June 9 and stated that they received multiple complaints from the victims of the cheating cases between January and June. The victims were approached by two unknown teenagers, who tricked them by saying that in exchange for S$300 cash, they have to sign up for mobile lines, coupled with handphones.

Police said that both the suspects, who are 18-year-old, tricked people by saying that the mobile lines would be paid by them with no charges to be incurred by the victims. But, once both teens received the handphones from the victims, they would sell them and became untraceable.

Since the phone lines were not discontinued, the bills were piling up and it became the burden of the victims.

However, when the officers at Ang Mo Kio Police Division came to know about the cheating case, they immediately started their investigation and the primary findings helped them to identify those two teenagers. Later, police arrested both on last Thursday and Friday.

Both the accused were charged in the court on Saturday, June 9 for committing the offence of conspiracy to cheat.

As per the law, any individual "by deceiving any person, whether or not such deception was the sole or main inducement, fraudulently or dishonestly induces the person so deceived to deliver any property to any person, or to consent that any person shall retain any property, or intentionally induces the person so deceived to do or omit to do anything which he would not do or omit to do if he were not so deceived, and which act or omission causes or is likely to cause damage or harm to any person in body, mind, reputation or property, is said to 'cheat'."

Under Section 420 Penal Code, "Whoever cheats and thereby dishonestly induces the person deceived to deliver any property to any person, or to make, alter or destroy the whole or any part of a valuable security, or anything which is signed or sealed, and which is capable of being converted into a valuable security, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine."