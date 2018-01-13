A 16-year-old boy was found dead at the foot of a block in Jurong West in Singapore on Friday. Reports said that the boy was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police said that they were informed about the incident at Blk 276D Jurong West Street 25 at about at 3.43 pm. They are investigating the incident as a case of unnatural death.

A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told Channel NewsAsia that he was the incident when he went to pick up his child at a nearby kindergarten. He added that the boy was wearing a school uniform.

The principal of Westwood Secondary School in Jurong said on Saturday that the boy was a former student of the school. "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy," Abdul Harris Sumardi told Channel NewsAsia.

"The school is in touch with the student's family to offer our assistance and support at this difficult time. We are also providing support to affected staff and students," Sumardi added.