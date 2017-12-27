An 18-year-old man was arrested by the Singapore police on Wednesday for public nuisance after he entered various shops at Bedok Mall and damaged their property with a pair of scissors. However, there were no reports of any injury.

In a Facebook post at 6.03 pm, the police said that they have detained the man. They further added that the man had a history of mental health problems.

Channel NewsAsia reported that authorities were informed about the incident of the man smashing items at various shops in the mall at about 6.05 pm. According to reports, the teenager has smashed glass panels at various stores in the mall and shouted at customers.

An eyewitness said that she was at a Starbucks outlet in the mall after she heard glass shattering at a watch store. She added that when she rushed to the watch shop, the man was sitting on the floor.

"He kept saying that he needed to take his medication and only then will he be calm," the eyewitness, who requested for anonymity, told Channel NewsAsia.

The police said that the investigations are going on.