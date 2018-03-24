Singapore police arrested an 18-year-old man for breaking into a flat in Ang Mo Kio and stealing a mobile phone worth an estimated $1,000 in Singapore.

On Friday, the police told The Straits Times that they received a report of housebreaking at Block 596C, Ang Mo Kio Street 52 at around 8.47 am

Following the report, the officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted investigations and identified the teenager. The authorities arrested the suspect within six hours of the report from Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

The suspect will be charged in court with the offence of housebreaking and theft. If convicted, the teenager may be jailed between 18 months and 10 years.

In order to prevent crime, the police have urged the members of the public to not to leave house keys unattended and make sure that all doors, windows and other openings are well-secured before leaving the house.

According to the authorities, people should secure all doors and window grilles before going to bed or when leaving your home unattended, even if it is for a short span of time.

Members of the public are also advised to install a burglar alarm, motion sensor light and/or closed-circuit surveillance camera to cover the access points into your premises. The installations should be tested periodically to make sure that those are in good working condition.