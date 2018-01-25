A 16-year-old boy died after falling from the 12th floor of a Housing and Development Board block in Toa Payoh Central on Tuesday in Singapore. The police said the boy was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The authorities added that they were informed about the incident at 12.28 am on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Malaysian student in Spider-Man costume falls to death while taking selfies [VIDEO]

According to Channel NewsAsia reports, the deceased, who has been identified as Ng Jun Hui, was at the sky garden with a female friend when the incident took place. His friend said that he lost his balance and fell off the ledge.

The police are still investigating the case that has been classified as an unnatural death.