A 19-year-old boy, helped by his father, attacked his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend and another man two years ago, pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

The incident took place on May 29, 2016, when the teenager, Chionh Ze Xing received a call from his former girlfriend's boyfriend. The 20-year-old student Aaron Teo Jin Wei asked Chionh to meet him at the badminton courts at Block 115 Teck Whye Lane, as he wanted to talk about relationships with multiple girls.

Court documents stated that, after the accused told his 49-year-old father, Chionh Boon Seng about the meeting, both of them made their way down. The Boon Seng got a 91cm-long wooden pole from a staircase landing and wrapped it in a newspaper.

As told by Deputy Public Prosecutor Darshini Ramiah when they reached the location of a meeting, Chionh approached Teo aggressively, even though the girl's boyfriend told that he did not come for a fight. But, Chionh's father, Boon Seng, swung the pole at Teo, who raised his forearm to block it.

Later, Chionh punched Teo in the eye and that caused an injury to his eyelid as his spectacle lens broke into. Teo fell on the ground and was unconscious for a period of time. A 29-year-old tattoo artist, Yang Ziyi, who was the friend of Chionh's ex-girlfriend, was waiting at the void deck of the block. When he heard the painful voice of Teo he hurried to help him. Chionh also punched Yang and Boon Seng used the same pole to hit his face that caused a nosebleed. But, later the teenager surrendered to the police.

The court documents added that Teo suffered injuries to his eye, forearm and face, while the incident caused a head injury to Yang and the total medical bill of both the victims amounted to more than S$1,000.

However, during the Wednesday the defence lawyer said that when the incident happened Chionh had finished his studies and that his father was receiving a treatment for depression, while the prosecution asked for probation and reformative training suitability reports that the accused did not commit any offence while on probation for a previous moneylending crime.

Chionh pleaded guilty to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt with common intention, while another charge will be taken into consideration during sentencing. On the other hand, his father already faced a few months of a jail sentence in 2017 for his wrongdoings.

As per the law, whoever does any act with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person, or with the knowledge that he is likely thereby to cause hurt to any person, and does thereby cause hurt to any person, is said, "voluntarily to cause hurt".

Under Section 323 Singapore Penal Code except in the case provided for by section 334, voluntarily causes hurt, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 2 years, or with fine which may extend to $5,000, or with both.

The boy has been remanded till sentencing, which will take place at end of this month.