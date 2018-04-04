A 19-year-old female cyclist, who was hit by a car in Corporation Road last week, has died in Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Tuesday, Mar 3 in Singapore.

On Mar 27, the teenager on a bicycle collided with a car in Corporation Road, towards Boon Lay Way, at around 6.30 am. She was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state.

On Wednesday, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News reported that the girl was from China.

Wang Hua, the victim's father told The Straits Times that his daughter had come to Singapore two years ago to work in an electronics company.

A recent report said that the overall road safety situation in Singapore had improved in the first half of 2017. There was a considerable decrease in the number of fatal traffic accidents and fatalities, since 2012 when the country started a Safe Ride campaign.

In the first half of 2017, the number of traffic fatalities decreased by 7.6 percent to 61, from 66 in the same period of 2016, said the report. Even the number of fatal accidents during the first half of 2017 decreased by 9.1 percent to 60, from 66 in the same period in 2016.

The number of accidents resulting in injuries decreased by about 5.3 percent to 3,820 in the first half of 2017, from 4,034 in the same period in 2016, said the report. However, there were quite a number of reported accident deaths in January and February 2018.