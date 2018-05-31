Police arrested an 18-year-old Singapore resident for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman inside an MRT train. On May 22, the victim filed a police report, where she described the case of outrage of modesty.

Reports stated that after Jurong Police Division came to know about the molestation, they immediately started their investigation. To locate the accused they used the CCTV camera footage and finally on Monday, May 28 after they found the alleged molester and arrested him on Monday, May 28.

The further investigation of this outrage of modesty case is going on.

Molesting women while going via a bus or train is quite usual in the country. Even though there are strict rules and laws against such crimes, people are still filing police reports. On May 20, another molestation incident took place inside a bus, where a 51-year-old man molested a woman.

The victim stated that when the accused touched the woman inappropriately, she hit his shoulder and then asked other passengers to call the police. However, the man was trapped inside the vehicle after the driver locked the doors and then police arrested the man at Telok Blangah Road.

As per section 354, the assault or use of criminal force to a person with the intent to outrage modesty is a criminal offence, which will be liable to a jail term of up to 2 years, or a fine, or with caning, or a combination of the abovementioned punishments.