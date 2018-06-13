A 15-year-old girl has been missing since Sunday after she left her home, situated in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 at around 12 pm. Police has started their investigation after the missing report was lodged by the family member of that teenager.

The name of the missing girl is Le'Shane Chong. When the mother of the teen realized something is wrong, she contacted Chong's friends. But, when they confirmed that the minor was not with them, the family members went to the police station and filled a missing complaint.

The 35-year-old mother of the missing girl told The New Paper that she had an argument with Chong about the use of smartphone too much, her poor performance in studies and even watching televising while doing homework. The mother also mentioned that this year Chong will be taking the N-level exams.

In addition, Tan said on Sunday afternoon she sent a text message to the missing girl stating that if she did not want to continue her tuition classes then today's session would be the last one to attend. But, since then Chong's mobile phone was switched off and the mother of three, Tan doesn't know whether Chong had read the message or not.

She also said that her son last saw Chong when she was going out of the house and she took only $7 and her ez-link card. The girl was supposed to attend her mathematics tuition in Hillview at around 2.15 pm on Sunday but around 2.40 pm she realised that her girls were might be in danger and then she called Chong's friends before lodging the missing report.

She also checked areas around Chua Chu Kang, where Chong used to roam. But, failed to trace the teen.

Any citizen, who wants to help the family to located that teen can contact the police department through their hotline number 1800-255-0000 or can inform the police via their website www.police.gov.sg/iwitnesswww.

This is the second case of missing incident that took place in the country. Earlier a 14-year-old girl, Valerie Yoong Hui Xuan went missing from Hougang Mall on Friday night, June 8 but, she returned home on late Monday night, as told by Singapore Police Force.