A cab driver lost control of his vehicle at an open-air carpark and drove into seven motorcycles and a car in Jalan Kukoh, Singapore on Tuesday. However, there were no reports of any injury due to the incident.

Reports said that the police were informed about the accident at the carpark of Block 1, Jalan Kukoh, at around 7.25 am.

Several images of the incident that were posted on citizen journalism site Stomp showed a few toppled motorcycles and an SMRT cab stationed on the kerb.

The Straits Times reported that the accident took place when the driver had been trying to reverse but accidentally accelerated instead. The rear part of the cab hit the back of a stationary car.

The police investigations are still going on.

Last year in December, a car crashed into a railing on a road divider after its driver lost control of the vehicle near NEX shopping mall in Singapore. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that accident took place along Serangoon Avenue 2 towards Upper Serangoon Road. Fortunately, there were no passengers in the car and no other injuries were reported.

A recent report said that the overall road safety situation in Singapore had improved in the first half of 2017. There was a considerable decrease in the number of fatal traffic accidents and fatalities, since 2012 when the country started a Safe Ride campaign.

In the first half of 2017, the number of traffic fatalities decreased by 7.6 percent to 61, from 66 in the same period of 2016, said the report. Even the number of fatal accidents during the first half of 2017 decreased by 9.1 percent to 60, from 66 in the same period in 2016.

The number of accidents resulting in injuries decreased by about 5.3 percent to 3,820 in the first half of 2017, from 4,034 in the same period in 2016, said the report. However, there were quite a number of reported accident deaths in January and February 2018.