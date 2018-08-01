A Singapore based taxi driver was found dead inside his vehicle in Hougang on Wednesday morning. Police have classified this case an unnatural death and the further investigation is going on.

The police said that they were alerted about the incident on Wednesday at around 8 am that happened at Block 675 Hougang Avenue 8. When the officers reached the location they found the motionless body of the 63-year-old cabby.

The dead body was found at the driver's seat of that taxi and the police confirmed that the door was opened. Later when the paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) diagnosed the body, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Reports stated that the deceased was a resident of Block 672 Hougang Avenue 8, which is hardly one to two minutes away from the place where the body was found. The reports also stated that the man died while getting out of his vehicle and that's why the door was found open.

The local taxi operator Trans-Cab helped police to identify the deceased as taxi driver Tor Tiong Hee. As reported they also clarified that the elderly cabby joined the company on July 19, 2011.

The taxi operating company said that the unexpected death of Hee is a great loss to them and they extended their condolence to his family. The company also added that the will provide assistance to his family members and also assist the police during the investigation.