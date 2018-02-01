A taxi crashed into the side railings of a road in Ang Mo Kio after clashing with a lorry on Thursday, February 1 afternoon.

The police said that they are investigating into the matter which took place at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park at 3:30 pm. As per reports, both the drivers were male and none of the vehicles had passengers.

A photo circulating online shows a devastated Trans Cab taxi crashed into railings with broken pieces of glass and debris lying on the road and a blue lorry standing behind the cab against the traffic.

This accident in Ang Mo Kio is third in a row. On Tuesday night, an 18-year-old driver was trapped in a Redmart lorry after colliding with a car at a junction in Ang Mo Kio. As per police reports, both the teenager and the 77-year-old driver was taken to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, conscious.

Several videos of the overturned Redmart lorry was posted online where one could actually see the SCDF officers trying to rescue the person trapped inside the vehicle. The lorry driver had to be rescued using hydraulic tools.

On January 31, two people were injured in an accident in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. Both the victims were injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

According to a report, overall road safety situation had improved in Singapore in the first half of 2017 and saw a decrease in the number of fatal accidents by 7.6 percent since 2012. The number of accidents resulting in injuries decreased by 5.3 percent in 2017, yet, few accident related deaths were reported at the beginning of 2018.