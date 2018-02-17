A taxi caught fire at the junction of Woodlands Ave 5 and Woodlands Ave 2 on Saturday morning. However, there were no reports of any injury.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Channel NewsAsia that it dispatched two fire engines and two fire bikes to the scene at 8.51 am.

According to Channel NewsAsia, an eyewitness named Kannan told the publication that the Silvercab taxi was moving in the direction of Woodlands Ave 2 when the incident took place opposite Block 512. Kannan said that the driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire.

Fire accidents have become quite common in the nation. On Feb 9, a van caught fire just before the Outram exit on the Central Expressway. Last month, a car suddenly caught fire on January 22, on Jurong Canal Drive closing the Jurong East Avenue 1 entrance to the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

In an initiative to reduce fire incidents Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the main agency in charge of the provision of emergency services in the country has formed an advisory panel to review the regulatory authority on cladding, the covering on the surface to provide thermal insulation.

On Feb 1, SCDF announced that the Cladding Regulatory Regime Review Advisory Panel will provide feedbacks and required assistance in their implementation. The panel will have 13 members to be selected from different government agencies, certification bodies, the building industry and academia.

The panel will review the safety measures, regulations and certification processes, which is related to the use of Aluminum Composite Panels (ACPs) as cladding. After reviewing the situation, the panel will release its results by the end of 2018.