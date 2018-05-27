A taxi breached the traffic signal at Esplanade Drive and Raffles Ave junction and caused an accident involving three vehicles on Saturday morning, May 26.

A video shared on the Facebook page called, ROADS.sg has shown that on the rainy day in Singapore, two grey colour cars and a white van were waiting at the junction when the signal was red. As soon as the traffic signal became green, those three vehicles started to move forward. But, suddenly a blue taxi, came from the right side of the road when the signal was not in its favour and hit the first car.

After the taxi crashed into the first car, it involved another grey car as well as the white van and stopped in the middle of the road. The 29 second long, dashboard camera footage also showed that the driver of the blue taxi opened the door of his vehicle to get out after the incident that happened at around 11.17 am on Saturday.

As of now, the video has attracted almost 23000 views and it has shred 452 times. Many netizens also commented on the video on Facebook. It was also shared via a YouTube channel called trafficspore, where it has received 5630 views.

This not the first traffic signal breaching case that caused an accident in Singapore. On Thursday, May 24, a car collided with a cyclist in Toa Payoh Lorong 6, when the driver was moving ahead while the signal was in his favour. In a video, it could be seen that a cyclist was crossing the road without considering the signal and collided with the moving car.