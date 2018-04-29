Three people were injured after an accident that took place on Tampines Expressway (TPE) Saturday, April 28. Reports said that two injured motorcyclists and a pillion rider were taken to hospital for treatment.

The local police said that they were alerted to the accident at around 5.53 pm. The incident, which took place at TPE towards Seletar Expressway, after the Punggol Road exit, involved a lorry, a car and two motorcycles.

A police spokesperson clarified that when the officers reached the location, they found two male motorcyclists, aged between 38 and 42 and a female pillion rider, 40, in a conscious state. Later they took them to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located 90 Yishun Central, which is almost 15 to 16 minutes away from the accident spot.

Photos and videos of the accident were posted on social media that showed two motorcycles collided with a lorry after it appeared to skid and stop across the lanes on the TPE. The video also captured that the pillion rider was flung off the motorcycle due to the accident.

Apart from the involved vehicles, there were several cars and motorcycles at the accident location that stopped to help the injured people, causing a huge traffic congestion on the expressway. Land Transport Authority (LTA), which provides road related facilities for users and ensures the safety of vehicles, informed motorcyclists about the traffic jam which stretched up to the Tampines Road exit.

Further police investigation is under progress.

On Friday, April 27 police took an injured motorcyclist to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, which is located at 11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng for treatment, as he was hit in an accident that involved six vehicles, including the motorcycle of the victim on Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas. LTA advised the motorcyclists to avoid lanes 1 and 2. The resultant traffic congestion stretched up to the Thomson Road Exit and later Toa Payoh Exit.