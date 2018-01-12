Singapore shares snapped two-day decline on Friday, led by financials and industrials after city-state's retail sales in November jumped the highest in nearly 2 years.

Asian shares edged higher, helped in part by U.S. earnings optimism and a rally in global crude prices, which rose to three-year highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent, following two straight sessions of decline. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent, Reuters data showed.

The Straits Times Index was up 0.22 percent or 8 points to 3,520. It ended 0.22 percent lower on Thursday.

Retail sales rose 5.3 percent from a year earlier, after falling a revised 0.2 percent in the previous month, data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed.

Among the lenders, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 0.5 percent, United Overseas Bank gained 0.4 percent while DBS Group Holdings dropped 0.5 percent.

Active stocks included, JEP Holdings climbing 21 percent to S$0.06 while Blumont declined 14 percent to S$0.006 in afternoon trades.

Singapore's largest taxi company ComfortDelGro gained 1 percent amidst reports company is set to introduce dynamic fare pricing for its 13,600 cabs from January 19.

Diversified real estate firm SingHaiyi Group jumped 2.6 percent after saying it would buy Park West property at Jalan Lempeng for S$840.9 million after a tender submitted by its joint-venture company was accepted by the owners of the property.

Far East Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (Far East H-REIT) on Friday said it entered into an agreement with Far East SOHO to acquire a 65-year leasehold estate in Oasia Hotel Downtown for S$210 million. Shares in the company, however, ended unchanged at S$0.73.

About 2.4 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 285 to 176.