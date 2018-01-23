Singapore shares rose on Tuesday, tracking firm Asian equities, with DBS Group Holdings gaining as much as 1.7 percent to a record.

Asian shares advanced, in line with global equity markets following a deal to end a U.S. government shutdown.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7 percent to a fresh record peak. Australian stocks climbed 0.7 percent and South Korea's KOSPI added 1 percent. Japan's Nikkei was 1.1 percent higher, Reuters data showed.

The Straits Times Index ended up 0.63 percent or 23 points to 3,592. It ended 0.54 percent higher on Monday, taking the year-to-date gains to about 4 percent.

Economic data back home was a little somber. The consumer price index - the main measure of inflation - edged up 0.4 percent in December compared with the same month a year earlier.

This was below November's inflation rate of 0.6 percent and smaller than economists' estimates of a 0.5 percent rise.

The city-state's top lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose 0.6 percent and United Overseas Bank gained 1.3 percent.

Active stocks included, Asia-Pacific Strategic climbing 50 percent to S$0.003 while Nico Steel lost 25 percent to S$0.003 in afternoon trades.

Shares in Sembcorp Marine climbed 8 percent amid speculation including a potential privatization or divestment by parent Sembcorp Industries.

Noble Group lost 3.7 percent after gaining as much as 40 percent in the previous session amid reports of China's Cedar Holdings showing interest in buying the commodities trader.

About 2.6 billion shares worth S$1.8 billion changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 325 to 182.