StarHub, one of the three major telcos in Singapore, said on Friday that it is raising peak 4G speeds to 1Gbps from its current 400Mbps. This latest move is a part of what the telco described as an "ongoing network modernisation".

The company said that the customers on its Unlimited Weekend postpaid plans can surf up to twice as fast as before by switching to a 1Gbps-capable phone. It will also give them a "smoother data experience, even during peak hours".

The smartphone models, which are compatible to 1Gbps speed, include the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, as well as the Sony Xperia XZ2.

StarHub first deployed the gigabit network in Marina Bay and now it covers the central business district and several shopping areas, transport hubs and heartland town centres. According to the telco, it will expand coverage to more high-traffic areas.

The telco said that StarHub's network upgrade will also provide connectivity for the deployment of IoT devices to support Singapore's Smart Nation drive. The data from these devices will allow enterprises to gain insights that can be used to improve operational efficiency and aid in long-term planning.

"Amid the growing appetite for mobile data, we are maximising the use of our spectrum assets for customers to enjoy enhanced network speed and service quality before 5G arrives," StarHub Chief Technology Officer Chong Siew Loong told Channel NewsAsia.

This announcement comes after Singtel announced in February that it would launch 1Gbps LTE speeds in high-traffic zones including Clarke Quay, Orchard, Raffles Place and Tanjong Pagar.