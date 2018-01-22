Singapore Prime Minister arrived in Colombo on Monday as part of his official visit to Sri Lanka and India this week and the already-finalized trade pact will be signed in Colombo on Tuesday officially.

The PM delegation also includes Mrs Lee, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran, and MPs Liang Eng Hwa and Saktiandi Supaat. Both Sri Lankan PM and President will hosting dinner for Mr Lee during the visit. The PM delegation will leave for India on Wednesday to attend the Asean-India Commemorative Summit.

Otherwise, the the trade pact owes to over one-year of negotiations to open up Sri Lankan infrastructure and tourism industry to Singapore companies.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake, who led his country's negotiating team to Singapore last year to hold talks with his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and had described the trade pact as the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral ties with Singapore. "We discussed ways of further strengthening training and educational collaboration between two countries," Karunanayake had said.

The Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) paves the way for lowering trade barriers to provide more market access to Singaporean firms to tap opportunities in new segments of Sri Lankan market including tourism, infrastructure and industrial development.

The SLSFTA will ease the entry of Singapore companies in key areas, simplify customs procedures and allow greater foreign direct investments.

However, some professional groups within Sri Lanka are opposed to any Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in their current format with India, China and Singapore, and they have appealed Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong not to sign the FTA.

In their letter addressed to Singapore PM, Nalaka Jayaweera, Chartered Architect and a member of the United Professional Movement (UPM) said the pact involved too many legal implications on Singaporean investors as there are no corresponding assurances from the Sri Lankan government to protect the rights of any foreign investors.

The letter said certain anomalies are still to be addressed in the proposed FTA."We are not against any FTA, but we always maintained that the domestic regulations as per WTO framework and the legal framework of the country should be geared to handle trade liberalization; like in your country where you are having one of the best legal models in the world. It is no doubt that without such any party can incur losses beyond any expectation," he said in the letter.

Earlier, Sri Lanka PM said that he would seek parliamentary approval before going ahead with the pact but it was not done and the FTA will be signed just the day parliament takes it up for discussion, he said. "Interestingly Sri Lankan Parliament is scheduled to sit only from January 23 onwards and to date there is no such agreement before the Parliament," Mr. Jayaweera added.

Singapore investments in Sri Lanka

Singapore firm IE Singapore has already been present in Sri Lanka to develop the Western Region Megapolis. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka stands as Singapore's 39th largest trading partner as of 2015 with bilateral trade of about S$2.05 billion, with the trade surplus in favour of Singapore at s$1.9 billion. Sri Lankan exports stood at s$146 million as of 2015.

Apart from the traditional trade items including petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals, automatic data processing machines and electronic equipment, Singapore is keen to invest local infrastructure projects in view of an increased Chinese presence in the South Asian country.

Some of the Singaporean companies presently operating in Sri Lanka include Prima Holdings, which is the largest Singapore-based investor in Sri Lanka, while CESMA or Surbana Jurong has long been developing the Megapolis in the Western Province and another megapolis in Trincomalee.

Even the iconic 39-storey World Trade Centre in Colombo, is owned by Overseas Reality (Ceylon) Ltd, a subsidiary of the Shing Kwan Group of Singapore.