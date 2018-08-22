The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday, August 21 that the officers arrested the 23-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger of a Malaysia-registered car at Tuas Checkpoint after the duty officers found 60 tins of sexual enhancement drugs, which were wrapped in plastic bags and hidden in clothing.

In the Facebook page of ICA, they stated that the seized tablets were labelled as Candy B+ Complex. These substances were found inside the car after it entered Singapore on Saturday, August 18. After conducting a search, the officials found 30 metal tins of the tablets from each suspect.

The post also added that after ICA nabbed both the alleged offenders, they referred this case to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

In addition, they said, "This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore."

Even though the drug labelled Candy B+ Complex that claims to treat male erectile dysfunction, is available in online marketplaces, as per HAS such medicines contain tadalafil, which works by increasing blood flow to the penis to help a man get and keep an erection. But, experts have advised that before taking such medication, patients should consult with their doctors and it should be taken as directed by the specialist.

The Tadalafil tablet also has some side effects, such as Headache, stomach upset, back pain, muscle pain, stuffy nose, flushing or dizziness. The health experts also advised people to take some precaution, as it could cause allergic reactions or other problems. The doctor should be aware of the medical history of the patient before allowing him to consume it.