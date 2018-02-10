Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited the senior residents of the Republic, who are staying in Ang Mo Kio, on Saturday. He handed out packets containing cash, supermarket voucher, including bottles of the chicken essence and mandarin oranges.

According to reports, those red packets, which PM Lee has given to the senior citizens, contained $150 cash, including Sheng Siong vouchers, worth $50.

PM Lee, who is the MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, went to attend a presentation ceremony at Teck Ghee Primary School. During the occasion, he gave those gifts to 480 seniors from Teck Ghee ward.

All those senior Singaporean residents are the beneficiaries of the ComCare and Teck Ghee Meal Voucher Programmes.

After the school function got over, PM Lee went to Blk 409 Market and Food Centre to interact with local residents. He distributed the red packets and other gifts over there.

