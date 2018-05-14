A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time national serviceman (NSF) found dead on Sunday, May 13 from the bottom of Tuas View fire station pump well.

Reports stated that the deceased, Corporal (CPL) Kok Yuen Chin went to the pump well of Tuas View fire station, located at 130 Tuas South Ave 3, to celebrate the upcoming ORD with his fellow squad mates.

SCDF stated that the accident happened as a result of some activities which is prohibited by the authority. They also added that after an initial investigation, officials arrested two SCDF regulars on Monday.

In addition, SCDF said that on Sunday, to search for CPL Kok some personnel jumped inside the pump well, which is a water reservoir that used by the firefighters for training and for testing the fire engines and found his unconscious body.

After the rescue, CPL Kok was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, located at 1 Jurong East Street 21, which is almost 26 to 29 minutes away from Tuas View fire station but he was pronounced dead.

Later, SCDF said that the police investigation is going on to understand the reason of his death, how it happened and whether anyone is responsible for CPL Kok's death or not. They added that a Board of Inquiry will also look into this case.

The authority extends their deepest condolences to his family of the deceased and said that they will provide all the required assistance to them during such difficult situation.

SCDF also said that they have set punishments for personnel, who engaged in unauthorised activities in the past. While clarifying that, SCDF said they educate the personnel, also during their foundation courses and brief each of the officers about the risks of such prohibited activities. Personnel is also warmed by their commanders. SCDF has a whistle-blowing programme that helps to identify such irresponsible behaviours of the officers.

However, this incident took place after a 19-year-old NSF, Lee Han Xuan Dave, died after showing signs of heat injury in Bedok Camp on April 30. He was Guardsman in the 1st Battalion Singapore Guards and on April 18, he suddenly needed serious medical attention after completing an 8km fast march at around 8.35 am.