A scaffolding fell from the ninth floor of a building at in Bukit Batok and three workers became injured after the accident that took place on Saturday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at around 11.50 am on Saturday that involved an under construction building at 448B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9. When the officials reached the accident location they found injured workers, who are in their 30s.

The victims were taken to the Ng Teng Fong Hospital, located at 1 Jurong East Street 21, which is almost 11 minutes away from the accident location.

A Facebook group called Safety First (Singapore), has uploaded some pictures of the accident spot. While one of the images showed that a victim of the incident was bleeding from his ear, in the other photo an injured worker could be seen while lying down on the ground near the collapsed scaffolding.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that the company, which is responsible for the construction of the building, Guan Ho Construction, has asked to adjourn the work until the investigation completes. In addition, MOM stated that the holding company for healthcare institutions, MOH Holdings are the developers of this project. As per the location plan provided by an Urban Redevelopment Authority, a nursing home is supposed to be created at the accident site.