Almost 72 people fell sick after consuming food from Spize's River Vally outlet and one of those victims died on Wednesday. The deceased was 38-year-old Fadli Saleh, who was an auxiliary police officer.

Reports stated that the food was served for Deepavali celebration, organised by security company Brink's Singapore and catered by Spize. Brink's Singapore confirmed that few of their employees also had fallen ill after consuming the same food.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) stated that the man was an employee of ground-handling firm SATS, was treated in the in the intensive care unit of a hospital, but the cause of his death is still unrevealed as "as it has been classified as a coroner's case."

The ministry added that on Wednesday by 10 pm while 36 people were discharged after the required medical procedure, nine people were admitted in the hospital but they are in a stable condition.

As per a joint news release by MOH, National Environment Agency (NEA) and Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) after the incident the license of the restaurant was suspended due to hygiene related issues, such as leaving food uncovered inside the fridge, not providing soap for hand-washing and keeping knives in a gap between food preparation tables.

However, the restaurant's River Valley had issued a statement on its Facebook page, where they stated that "We in the Spize family are extremely saddened by the demise of Mohd Fadli. Our heart goes out to his wife and family."