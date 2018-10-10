A 33-year-old regular serviceman died on Tuesday morning, October 9 in Brunei after a falling tree branch hit him when he was supervising contractors performing maintenance work at the helicopter evacuation site.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) issues a statement on Tuesday night and said that after the incident resuscitation efforts were performed onsite to the unconscious Muhammad Sadikin Hasban, who was a Third Warrant Officer (3WO) as well as an assistant chief company trainer.

The accident happened at around 8.30 am and the Singapore Armed Forces medical expert continued to resuscitate him while Hasban was taken to Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital via helicopter and the ambulance. The medical team and the victim arrived hospital, located Jalan Putera Al-Muhtadee Billah at around 10 am, but he failed to survive.

The ministry stated that they have made arrangements for the family of the deceased to be flown to Brunei. On Wednesday the 3WO Hasban's body will be flown back to Singapore in a military aircraft.

In addition to the statement, Mindef said the ministry and SAF extend their deepest condolence to the family of the deceased officer and SAF is assisting the members of the family in their "time of grief and investigating the incident."