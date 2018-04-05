Halal buffet restaurant Royal Palm has received a 'C' grade in terms of hygiene on Wednesday, as 65 people fell ill after consuming food at the venue in 2017. The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday that the restaurant was given such low rating owing to these problems.

Last year, after eating food at the restaurant, located at 1 Orchid Club Road, all the visitors started complaining about symptoms of stomach flu on Oct 30 and Nov 20.

The website of the restaurant stated that it has a capacity of 350 people. Marriage ceremonies and other corporate events also take place at Royal Palm. The restaurant is known for its halal lunch and dinner buffets priced more than $35.

Singapore Hospitality Group owns the restaurant and they run other outlets such as Warung Nasi Pariaman, located at 738 North Bridge Rd, The Landmark restaurant, which is situated at 390 Victoria Street and I AM @ Tampines Hub, which is located on the grounds of the former Tampines Stadium and Tampines Sports Hall and is part of the Tampines Regional Centre development.

NEA said that the officials will review the hygiene of the restaurant from April 4 till the next year. They also promised to keep it under surveillance.

In Singapore, NEA regulates the food retail industry and monitors food sold at retail outlets so it is prepared hygienically and safe for consumption.They have set up the grading system to motivate licensees to improve and maintain good personal and food hygiene.

Based on the overall hygiene, cleanliness and housekeeping standards of the premises, grades are given to food establishments. All food retail outlets are advised to display the certificate indicating their grade, enabling the public to make a more informed choice when patronizing food outlets.

Eating establishments and food stalls are given the following grades by NEA: