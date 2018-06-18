A wild sambar deer died after it caused the collision of three vehicles in Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) near Mandai Road, including injuries to a 46-year-old taxi driver on early Sunday, June 17.

In a statement, the Wildlife Reserves Singapore has said that the animal was euthanised on welfare grounds at 8 am, as it was suffering from serious injuries on Sunday.

The accident involved a taxi, a car and a motorcycle and police were alerted to the incident at around 4.40 am. In a video, it was clear that the deer was sitting on the middle of the road and was unable to move its body from that spot. As per a witness, the deer was struggling.

However, reports stated that the collision happened after the motorcycle rider was attempting to avoid the deer and as a result of that the car and taxi both applied emergency breaks.

However, the Singapore's Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), the wildlife rescue team received a call at around 5 am and as per the deputy chief executive they reached the accident spot to help the injured deer.

Vanan mentioned that when the team reached the location they saw that the deer was immobile and was suggesting severe injuries. As reported the A wildlife rescue team from WRS, which included zookeepers and a veterinarian visited the accident spot at around 6.45 am.

But, the 120kg deer was euthanized on welfare grounds after the rescue team took it to the hospital, where they found that its injuries were too severe. The team also noted that there were multiple abrasions and wounds on the male deer's body. The team also analysed fractures on its hind legs.

Not only in Singapore but also in other countries maximum wildlife animals die after a high-speed vehicle crashed into them. WRS asked the motorists to drive slowly when they are passing a forest area and should check all the wildlife animal crossing signs.

A story published by High Country News in 2005 has shown the statistics of the road killings involving wild animals and vehicles in US. As reported annually about 253,000 number of accidents take place that involved an animal and a vehicle.

In India, between 2012 and 2014 the animal crossing highway incidents have caused 7,734 accidents as reported by DNA. More than 1,914 animal deaths took place in Malaysian roads and the highways between 2011 and 2016.