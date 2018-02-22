The south-east Asian country Singapore has clinched many remarkable achievements in the starting of 2018. This list now includes another accomplishment after it was announced the sixth least corrupted country in 2017.

The nation with more than 5.5 million of the population has defeated countries like Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Hong Kong, the United States and Japan to achieve the sixth position in Transparency International's (TI) Corruptions Perceptions Index 2017, which was published on Wednesday, Feb 21.

This list was created after conducting 13 surveys, which covered expert assessments and views of business people. The measurement for the making the index included the global public sector corruption and then it rated each country from zero to 100.

Even though New Zealand achieved the first place in the index with 89 points, in 2016 it scored 90. The second place receiver Denmark achieved 88 points, which is 2 points lesser than previous year's result.

Finland, Norway and Switzerland all of them have achieved same points, 85 and settled themselves in third, fourth and fifth position.

Among 180 total participants, Singapore and Sweden both have collected 84 points. While the republic maintained its points tally, Sweden faced a 4 points drop compared to 2016.

However, Canada received eighth place followed by other top 20 countries Luxembourg, Netherlands, UK, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, Iceland, Austria, Belgium, US, Ireland and Japan.

Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair of Transparency International said that countries, where rule of law, freedom of expression and freedom of the press is respected, have achieved top position in the index.

According to the data from the Committee to Protect Journalists, in past six years, more than 9 out of 10 journalists were killed in countries that score 45 or less on the index.

Singapore, which called the less exciting city according to Time Out City Life Index 2018, the same country has set a record in terms of visitor arrivals and tourism recipient for 2017.

Even the pupils from the Republic have surpassed 15 other countries such as the US and achieved the second position in an international test that was conducted to measure their capacity of reading and navigating online texts.