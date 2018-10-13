The 29-year-old accused who allegedly stabbed a woman on Thursday night, October 11 at the void deck of a Housing Board block in Queenstown, was charged in court on Saturday.

The man, Muhammad Faizal Mohamed Salleh has faced one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon and as per Penal Code Section 326, a convict of such crime would face a maximum jail term of 15 years, with caning, and/or fine.

The court documents stated that the accused allegedly stabbed the victim, Noordilah Fadilah by using a 15cm knife without a handle at around 11.45 pm on Thursday. He attacked her right side of the body that caused multiple puncture wounds.

The victim of this knife attack case is still bedridden and under observation in the Intensive Care Unit of National University Hospital (NUH). The police said that when Noordilah was taken to the hospital she was in a conscious state but her condition was quite critical.

As reported, the wounds have appeared in her back and lacerations on her right earlobe, right shoulder and elbow as well as below her right armpit. The medical experts in NUH stated that her condition is now under control.

The officers from Clementi Police Division identified and spotted the Faizal almost within 10 hours. He was arrested at around 9 am, Friday from his mother's place in Teck Whye.

The accused will be present for the next hearing on October 26. Meanwhile, he will be remanded for two weeks in the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for psychiatric observation.