The Punggol Digital District will create 28,000 jobs in the fields of cybersecurity and data analytics when it opens in 2023.

"IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) is bullish about the growth of frontier technologies, such as cyber security and IoT, as these sectors will power the digitalisation of our economy," Angeline Poh, Assistant Chief Executive (Industry Development), IMDA said in a statement on Sunday.

"By clustering these growth sectors, we aim to create an ecosystem of collaboration and innovation that enables our businesses and people to thrive in a digital economy."

Also Read: Malaysian man arrested in KL for duping Singaporean of S$5.4 mln

The announcement comes after Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean launched an exhibition for members of the public to view the Punggol Digital District's masterplan on Sunday.

The Punggol Digital District, situated within Punggol North, is integrated with the new Singapore Institute of Technology campus.

The 50-hectare District will feature green links to the waterfront, as well as public spaces for the community to gather and enjoy, in an attractive work-live-play-learn environment.

JTC, the national industrial-estate developer, is the master developer for the Punggol Digital District.

Punggol Digital District is planned as part of Singapore's strategy to sustain long-term economic growth by creating new development areas island-wide, and bringing good jobs and social amenities closer to residents.

"Such a district-level planning approach creates synergies, optimises land use and catalyses community building," JTC's Chief Executive Officer Ng Lang said in a statement.