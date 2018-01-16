Singapore's national water agency PUB said that one of four lanes along Somerset Road remains closed after a pipe leak on Tuesday morning. The authorities said in a post on Facebook that the repairs are expected to be completed by early Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday early morning, PUB said that it had sent out a service crew to a location near TripleOne at Somerset Road, in front of an open-air carpark. The agency added that it had received the report of a pipe leak at about 12.40 am.

At 7.59 am, PUB said in an update on Facebook that the repair work on the pipe leak was still going on. It also added that one out of four lanes was temporarily closed to traffic.

Earlier, the agency had posted on the social media platform that three out of the four lanes along the road were closed to facilitate the repair work.