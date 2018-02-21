Singapore pre-school teachers can now showcase their talent and creativity on stage, as a Chinese language storytelling competition is going to start soon. The registration will be open from Feb 22 up to April 30.

The Committee to Promote Chinese Language Learning (CPCLL), which was formed in 2005, said on Wednesday that the main objective of this Pre-school Chinese Language Storytelling Aids Competition is to inspire the teachers to improve their storytelling skills.

According to the committee, this strategic move will also bring the interest in school pupils to listen and narrate the Chinese language stories. Interested teachers can register individually or in a group of maximum three members for the competition.

Singapore teachers, who want to participate in this program can write a proposal on how they are going to narrate the Chinese stories by using their teaching tools, what they usually use during their class. Each proposal should contain a maximum of five photographs, which is required to explain their storytelling methods.

The selection panel will shortlist some teachers and then they will have to demonstrate their teaching aids through storytelling sessions. Six prizes will be given to the top three entries, including commendation prizes.

Teachers from the Pre-school Chinese language department had attended a course, which was introduced by CPCLL in February 2017 that included the techniques to employ teaching aids to interact with their students.

The aim of CPCLL is to garner the support of the community to support the learning of the Chinese language and to facilitate a continuing process of collaboration between schools, community organisations.

They also have the motive to create an environment for promoting the use of the foreign language beyond schools in Singapore.

The Committee is currently led by Low Yen Ling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Education & Ministry of Trade and Industry.

However, the activity list of this committee also includes: