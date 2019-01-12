A middle-aged man was taken to the hospital on Friday after a power bank exploded in his trousers' pocket that caused burns on his body.

As per the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they reach the incident spot at around 6.40 pm on Friday at Block 209 New Upper Changi Road.

The Chinese language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that when the victim, who is in his 40's, reached into his pocket to remove the power bank at Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre they, he burnt his hand.

The officials took the man to Changi General Hospital, which is almost eight to 11 minutes from the place where the incident happened.

A 60-year-old woman, Wendy Hong told The Straits Times that at the time of the incident she was having dinner and suddenly heard a commotion. She also added that after the explosion she and other fellow diners stood up and saw a thick grey smoke. They could also smell a strong stench of burning chemicals.

Another witness, duck rice stall owner Huang Jia Qiang told Lianhe Wanbao that while eating the man was using his phone, which was connected to the power bank.

Before the arrival of the ambulance, the passers-by helped the injured man to put ice on his hand and wrap it up with a plastic food wrap.

Shared photos of the incident showed the burnt and melted remains of the power bank on the incident spot, as well as a hole in the man's pocket, which is believed to be happening due to the explosion.

Quick facts:

There are three things that can make your power-bank explode and these are: