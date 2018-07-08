A massive fire accident took place on Friday night, July 6 at a terrace house in Sing Avenue. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that a power-assisted bicycle, which was charging, caused the fire to break out.

After conducting an initial investigation the SCDF posted on Sunday to confirm that the fire accident happened at 82 Sing Avenue near Little India. The officials said that they were alerted to the fire incident at around 8.55 pm. But, they mentioned that before the arrival of the fire-fighters the affected house was already evacuated and people were shifted to a safe location.

The blaze came under control at around 10 pm by using seven water jets. SCDF clarified that the fire originated from a Power Assisted Bicycle (PAB) but, no injuries were reported.

Later, in the same post, SCDF asked users of such devices to follow instructions while charging PABs and Personal Mobility Devices to avoid such life-threatening incidents.

As per the post, where SCDF shared some safety tips for users of PMDs, people should avoid overcharging the battery, especially leaving the device to charge overnight. The last two essential tips are while charging the batteries, it should be placed on a hard or flat surface and batteries should not be left near combustible materials.