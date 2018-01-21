Singapore police officers interrogating an 84-year-old man for lodging false complain. Authority said in a statement that the man allegedly made a false report at around 1 10.20am on Friday.

Police said that the person stated in the report that he was stabbed twice in his arm by illegal moneylenders, including the location, Block 234, Hougang Avenue 1, where according to him the crime took place.

The Hougang neighborhood police center (NPC) said in a Facebook post on Friday that they got the news via an anonymous phone call. Without any delay officers from Hougang NPC and Ang Mo Kio Division proceeded to the crime scene.

During the investigation, the police found some inconsistencies. Later they suspected that the man has created a fake crime story and filed a report. Even the preliminary investigations also unveiled that all those wounds were self-made.

According to reports, the man had borrowed $1,000 from others and failed to return the amount to them.

However, the investigation is still under process. If they can prove that the man has lodged a fake complaint then according to the law the convict would face a maximum jail term of a year, a maximum fine of $5,000, or both.