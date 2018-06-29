Singapore police force has asked the local residents to provide their assistance in a case of shop theft, which took place on Monday, June 25.

The police said in a news release on June 29 that the officers are looking for a man, who was caught on CCTV camera while performing the criminal activity. The theft occurred at Compass One shopping centre.

The picture of the man was shared by the police on their official website. The news release stated that if anyone knows anything about the man, then they are requested to submit the information to the police through the hotline number 1800-255-0000 or they can also visit www.police.gov.sg/iwitness to inform the police.

The news release also stated that whoever will provide information, the officials will keep the identity and other details of that informer as a secret for safety.

If police can arrest the offender and then, the court found him guilty then the accused could face an imprisonment which may extend to 3 years, a fine, or both under Penal Code Section 378.