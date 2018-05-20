Singapore police have urged the citizen of the country to assist them in an investigation against a couple, who was accused of a dishonest misappropriation of property case. They asked the local residents to provide their help to locate those alleged criminals.

In a news release published by the police on May 18, they stated that the report against the duo was lodged on February 23, as they were found involved in a case of dishonest misappropriation of property, which took place at the Esplanade Mall, located at 1 Esplanade Dr.

Police said that if anyone has any information about the couple, then they can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. They also mentioned that all the received information will be kept secretly confidential.

As per the Singapore law, under Section 403 Penal Code, "whoever dishonestly misappropriates or coverts a movable property for his own use will be guilty of dishonest misappropriation of property." If found guilty, the convict will be liable for a jail term up to two years or a fine or both.

Section 404 states that "whoever dishonestly misappropriates or coverts a movable property for his own use, with the knowledge that such property belongs to the deceased at the time of his death and that property did not belong to any person legally."

In that case, under section 403, the convicts have to face "an imprisonment for a term up to 3 years or will be liable for a fine. If the offender at the time of the person's death, worked for him as a clerk or servant, he/she may be imprisoned for a term up to 7 years."